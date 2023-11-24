EXCLUSIVE: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Shiv Thakare reveals coming to Mumbai for auditions with Rs 3000

Shiv Thakare needs no introduction. The reality show star has an inspiring rags-to-riches story. Shiv is known for his not-giving-up attitude, hard work, and dedication. Thakare is currently on a roll with yet another reality show in his kitty. After showcasing his real personality and doing daredevil stunts, Shiv is currently dancing his heart out with Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 11.

This is Shiv Thakare's third big reality show in the span of a year. However, this success didn't come easy to him. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shiv Thakare spoke briefly about his struggle story.

Shiv Thakare on facing financial crisis

Shiv Thakare said, "We come from a middle-class family, where you have to adjust and live life. My mother has been the force behind me and my success. She always made us dream big and made sure we worked hard to achieve the same and not be scared of failure. I used to sell milk packets and newspapers to earn some extra money."

He added, "Even when I used to visit Mumbai for auditions, I used to only bring Rs 3000 with me, out of which most of my money used to be spent on travel expenses. In those days, I always wanted to take formal training in Dance but could not afford it.”

Have a look at Shiv Thakare's recent performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Shiv Thakare on doing three consecutive reality shows

He said, "I am happy that I got shows after one and another. I feel lucky that I got to participate in three big reality shows in one year and after this show, I have a lot of plans too. But there is this thing that after one show new doors of opportunity open for you. I am hoping and praying for the same love and support of my family and fans for the future. I'll always strive to entertain and surprise my fans."

Shiv Thakare rose to fame with his stint in Roadies followed by winning Biss Boss Marathi season 2. He was then offered Bigg Boss 16. He finished as the first runner-up of the show. Post Bigg Boss 16, he was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He qualified for the show as one of the finalists.

