EXCLUSIVE: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4's Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor on finding their 'Humesha Forever wala love'

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are currently busy promoting their upcoming show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. After enjoying three successful seasons, the duo has returned with the fourth part. The new season is currently streaming on Voot and fans can't stop gushing over them already. Recently, Pinkvilla got into an exclusive conversation with Niti and Parth where they talked about their idea of love.

While interacting with Pinkvilla, the loved duo was asked if they believe in 'Humesha Forever' and if it's possible. Parth said that it is possible but one has to be the lucky one to get that love. He said, "Of course it's possible but you will have to be that lucky one, only 0.01 percent I guess. In today's world, it's a fast-developing and growing world. Based on social apps you decide whom to date, whom not to date, and who to be friends with and based on your social profile, you are being judged also that your behaviour will change completely. So it's a very app-developing world. You need to be very lucky to be that one of those 0.01 percent to be that humesha forever."

Further, they were asked about how close they have been to finding someone who they felt that it is their 'Humesha Forever'. Parth shared, "I always feel whenever if I am in a relationship if I am in love, I feel that 'this should last, this should be humesha forever'. So we always hope for the positive and that's how we live and exist." To this, Niti added, "Humesha Forever can be with any relationship. I think you have this one life and it is so unpredictable, so make sure you are making the most of it and you enjoy life in every angle."

Watch the full interview here:

