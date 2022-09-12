EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni opens up on his bond with Salman Khan- ‘I have always felt like he's my relative’
Aly Goni talks about bond with Salman Khan and how he wished to be related to him.
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adorable couples in the telly industry. The two of them fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house and their bond has become stronger over the time. The duo loves to spend quality time with each other and often posted love-dipped videos and pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles. The couple recently became candid in an interview with Pinkvilla where they reveal some fun facts about themselves.
On being asked who is Aly Goni’s favourite actor, Jasmin Bhasin wrote Ranbir and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which Aly wrote Salman Khan. He went to reveal that he is in the industry due to Salman Khan. He revealed that, “I feel like he is my relative”. Jasmin added, ‘He is love for him”. Aly shared that since childhood he had a notion that he was somehow related to Salman Khan. He shared that he used to dance on hook steps of Salman Khan’s hit songs.
In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly Goni opens up about losing out on films, maintaining a positive approach, and dealing with the challenging time. “I have signed films, people are not aware of it, I have signed films and they haven’t happened. For different reasons, sometimes the director and the producer had reasons between them, sometimes there were other things. I had signed those films and then this problem happened, but I didn’t get depressed about it,” says Aly.
Talking about Aly Goni, after Bigg Boss 14, he has been actively doing music videos. He has been taking short trips with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin and is actively focussing on his gym routine. They recently returned from Spain and posted some memorable photos from their romantic getaway.
To view the complete interview of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, click here-