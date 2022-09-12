EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni opens up on his bond with Salman Khan- ‘I have always felt like he's my relative’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most adorable couples in the telly industry. The two of them fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house and their bond has become stronger over the time. The duo loves to spend quality time with each other and often posted love-dipped videos and pictures of themselves on their respective social media handles. The couple recently became candid in an interview with Pinkvilla where they reveal some fun facts about themselves.

On being asked who is Aly Goni’s favourite actor, Jasmin Bhasin wrote Ranbir and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which Aly wrote Salman Khan. He went to reveal that he is in the industry due to Salman Khan. He revealed that, “I feel like he is my relative”. Jasmin added, ‘He is love for him”. Aly shared that since childhood he had a notion that he was somehow related to Salman Khan. He shared that he used to dance on hook steps of Salman Khan’s hit songs.