EXCLUSIVE: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal returns to Anupamaa; 'It's script's demand to support upcoming leap in show'

Anupamaa is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around yet another rift between the Shah and Kapadiya family. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj asks Anu to not get too involved with the Shah family members.

In the precap, audiences can spot Kinjal being back at Shah house. Kinjal and Toshu were shown locating abroad with Pari. Actress Nidhi Shah who plays the character of KInjal in the show had spoken exclusively about her exit from the show. Now that Kinjal is back on the show, we contacted Nidhi to know more about her return.

Nidhi Shah calls her re-entry in Anupamaa a 'script's demand'

When contacted, Nidhi Shah said, "Since the show is set to leap, the story needed to be shaped up accordingly. We had to show some backstory to pad the leap. Rajan sir wanted me to return to the show as we needed to create curiosity among the viewers about Kinjal, Toshu, and Pari."

She added, "There's a lot of twists happening in the story and for that, I had to come back. Sir always told me that my character would return to the show, I didn't know it would happen this soon."

Nidhi Shah on joining the cast and crew of the show

She said, "I'm happy to re-connect with my friends from the cast and crew of Anupamaa. Kinjal is a very special character and will always be close to my heart. I was never out of the character or show. The show was supposed to leap, and I was there in the leap but I'd no idea I'd return to the show so early."

The previous track of Anupamaa

The previous track of Anupamaa had Kinjal and Toshu leaving the Shah house and shifting abroad along with Pari. Reflecting on the track, Nidhi Shah mentioned that her character has exited from the show.

She had said, "I believe it was the right time for me to exit the show. There wasn't much left to do and it's always better to not drag a character and have a decent end to it. I also think Kinjal had a great graph in the show. I did get to perform some wonderful tracks and emotions."

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, and Muskan Bamne among others.

