EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly BREAKS silence on fans asking to cut short her long dialogues in Anupamaa

Anupamaa is the numero uno show that changed the dynamics of Indian television post-pandemic. The show is about a woman (played by Rupali Ganguly), who starts living her life in the late 40s, remarries, and adopts a daughter. How she tackles society, her former in-laws, and children, intrigued the audience. Initially, the audience loved the monologues, and they would wait to watch Anupamaa shut everyone down with her words of wisdom. Lately, her dialogues seem to have been repetitive and a certain section of the loyal viewers suggested that they be trimmed a little.

Recently, when we spoke to Rupali Ganguly, we talked to her about this. Sharing her thoughts about this, the Anupamaa actress said, "Fans ki baatein sar aankhon par. My makers know very well what they are trying to convey through Anupamaa. Whatever his (producer Rajan Shahi's) vision, I will try and do it with my utmost conviction and portray whatever he has visualised for Anupamaa to do. I will do it with my utmost capability and abilities."

Rupali says, she has utmost faith in her makers

Adding further, Rupali said, "I have never questioned him 'aisa kyun, vaisa kyun?' If he believes in it, I believe in it. With due respect to everybody, Anupamaa is a story that Rajan wanted to tell and I am glad that people connected to his characters, and his story-telling. So whatever scenes he writes, whatever things he has decided for Anupamaa to do, it is totally his call. I am sure he does have a vision for anything that is happening in Anupamaa and I go completely with it. I will never question him and I do not have a take on any of my scenes. I love everything happening in Anupamaa and I will stand by it no matter what."

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa features Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Ashlesha Savant in pivotal roles.