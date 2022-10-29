EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman's response to Bigg Boss 16 turning into dating show will STARTLE you

Shekhar Suman is the newest addition to the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss' sixteenth edition. The actor appears on the weekend and runs a bulletin board for the contestants. The makers introduced this segment to lift the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 16, however, it has received a mixed reaction from the Bigg Boss loyalists. Recently, Pinkvilla got a chance to interact with Shekhar Suman, and during the interaction, he addressed several questions popping up on social media related to the show. He also gave his personal opinion about the contestants among other things. Read on: On his bulletin board receiving a mixed response

Shekhar Suman isn't disheartened about his segment not being loved by all. The actor exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Everything in this world receives mixed reactions. Whether it's the best film, the best play, the best dance performance, there are people who would like it and then there are people who would ignore it, to each their own." On contestants not working on the advice given The actor shared, "I don't think it's our job to give them advice but if they do listen to us, it's for their betterment."



On the most interesting and boring contestants of Bigg Boss 16 "Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam are very interesting. They both are doing pretty well for themselves. Also, Gautam Singh Vig and Shalin Bhanot in a way because of the way they have actually strategised to get into a relationship. It is interesting. I find Sumbul Touqeer boring beyond a point and Ankit Gupta because of their non-participation. If you are alive then it's important to come across as lively too," said the guest-host. If he agrees with fans' opinion that Bigg Boss 16 is turning into a dating show "Sometimes, it does, and there is no harm in that because people fall in love and out of love. People get into relationships to achieve a goal, and there's nothing wrong with that. The only complain is when they are just sitting, eating, honeymooning, and whipping up fake angles. It's a game at the end of the day. If you don't like it, don't watch it. If you are still watching it, that means it is interesting," concluded Shekhar Suman.

