EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Shakti's Ram Yashvardhan on receiving audience's love for playing Lord Shiva; 'I'll give this credit to...'

Over the years, several mythological shows have come and gone. But the impressive response Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav has received has proved that the genre still captivates the viewers. With Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati, the show has completed the milestone of 300 episodes. Most recently, the makers have introduced the track of Lord Ganesh, making the storyline more intriguing for the audience.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Ram spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and opened up about his opinion on the current track of the show. The actor also elaborated on his equation with co-actor Subha off-screen. Here's what he told us.

Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav will now have the arrival of Lord Ganesha; how would you put your thoughts to it?

It's lovely. Ganesha is worshiped all over the world, especially in India. I think the majority of people worship him and feel very attached to him. We find him the loveliest of all. Yes, unka aagman ek bahut bada parv hai (His arrival is a special occasion). It'll be beautiful for the show. Pooja sampann hi nahi ho sakti agar Ganpati ka aawahan naa kiya jaaye (The pooja cannot be completed if Ganapati is not worshipped). We are going strong, and we will be stronger with this upcoming track. This Ganpati is very near and very dear to everyone's heart.

Advertisement

You played Lord Shiva in Paapnaashini Ganga and then in Shiv Shakti, so why did you opt for a similar role?

The roles were similar, but the screen space was different. And as an actor, it is always very necessary for them to understand the kind of screen space he or she is about to get in a particular project. Paapnaashini Ganga wasn't like that in terms of screen space. Whenever Shiva used to come, it was all about Shiva. But the screen space was less.

Here, it is different, and that was not the lead; this is the lead. Every actor who wants to do television wishes to be in the center, and this was a very good opportunity, so I accepted it frankly.

Several actors have portrayed Lord Shiva on screens, but the response you received is impressive. So, what do you think the audience loved about you as Lord Shiva?

Advertisement

I'll give this credit to our producer, Siddharth Kumar Tewary. Shiv has no beginning or end. When nothing happens, then only he will be there; when everything happens, then also he will be there. And nothing makes any difference to him. A person who can neither get angry nor remain calm. Neither is he very happy nor is he very excited.

But the producer told me that we would be taking in human expressions and dialogue delivery. So, there we were different from all other Shiva(s) onscreen. The viewers also felt the emotions, and hence, I believe that the human factor infused in Shiva's character has worked pretty well for us. In some situations, we have kept such elements intentionally.

It has been more than a year since Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav started airing. Has the story's portrayal, character design, or some other factor kept the show going?

It has to be everything. It is the story, it is the screenplay, it is the dialogue, it is the character, it is the director, DOP, everyone. It would not have been possible without God, the crew, and the efforts every individual is putting into the show.

Advertisement

How is your equation with co-actor Subha Rajput off-screen?

Subha is a very nice friend. We both spend a lot of time together on sets because we are playing Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, respectively, in the show. We share quite each other's life. She is a very good friend and co-actor. I'm very happy to have her as Parvati in Shiv Shakti.

On the other hand, Subha Rajput also had a candid conversation with Pinkvilla recently. From changing scenarios of mythological shows to playing a mother to Lord Ganesha in Shiv Shakti, the actress opened up about various factors.

Talking about the show completing 300 episodes, she told us, "I feel completely humbled and completely blessed. I have a lot of gratitude for that because nowadays I see how it is going and shows even shut down in one to two months."

For the unversed, the show started airing on Colors on June 19, 2023. Both Subha Rajput and Ram Yashvardhan have garnered widespread admiration for their performance in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Aur Tandav. It received an overwhelming response from the viewers during certain tracks, including Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati's marriage.

Now, since the makers have introduced Lord Ganesha's track, Shiv Shakti is expected to perform better. Time and again, the makers have released promos to keep the audience intrigued.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Shakti's Subha Rajput on how playing Goddess Parvati changed her beliefs; 'The patience I have now..."