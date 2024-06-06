EXCLUSIVE: Shiv Shakti's Subha Rajput on how playing Goddess Parvati changed her beliefs; 'The patience I have now..."

Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav is a mythological show featuring Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva and Subha Rajput as Goddess Parvati. The makers have now introduced the track of Lord Ganesh, making it more captivating for the audience. Expressing her thoughts on the same, Subha Rajput spoke to Pinkvilla and highlighted how it is for her to emote motherly love onscreen. Elaborating on hitting the 300-episode milestone, she shared her happiness with us.

Subha Rajput on changes in her life owing to her portrayal of Goddess Parvati

During the conversation with us, Subha Rajput highlighted that she has noticed many changes from the minute to the bigger ones. Be it the way she reacts to situations now, her thought process regarding life, or even the patience and understanding she has toward life, the Pyaar Ishq Aur Rent actress shed light on several changes that she witnessed in herself.

She further remarked, "I think that has been really, really helpful to me. This journey, this show, has been really transformative for me personally as well. So, yes, I see a lot of changes."

Subha Rajput talks about playing mother to Lord Ganesh in Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav

Subha Rajput, as Goddess Parvati, has received immense love from the viewers. The way she gets into the skin of her character is impressive. Now, since Lord Ganesha has been introduced to the current track of the show, Subha shared her thoughts on the challenges of emoting motherly love onscreen. The actress told us, "Now, in the show, I am a mother of three, so I've already experienced the motherly feeling."

Talking about her co-star playing Ganesha, Rajput said, "Ganesha further makes it very easy because he's really, really cute, and he's actually very little. He's just eight years old, and he has that innocence that makes him all the more very attractive and adorable. He's really, really, very cute."

The actress continued, "And I, looking at him, I already wish to be a mother. And I have on-screen experience of playing a mother of three kids now. So I think it's going to be easier with Ganesh, and I'm actually looking forward to the scenes with him."

Subha Rajput opens up about the changing scenario of mythological shows

Taking our conversation ahead, we asked the Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav actress if people's perspective towards mythological shows has changed. To this, she explained, "When I started shooting for the show at that time, I was really skeptical because I wasn't sure how much the show would be like because right now, OTT, everyone likes to watch OTT and web content, realistic content."

"I wasn't sure about the success of the show, but the kind of love that we are getting, the support from people that we are getting, I think mythological shows will never fade if they are portrayed in the right way. And Swastik is known for that, for being just perfect in what they do. And that plays a major role, I think, with the right kind of team," Subha Rajput asserted.

The next moment, she called herself lucky to have worked with the right kind of team and expressed her delight at how everyone on the team brings their best foot in the game.

The actress explained, "And I don't think mythological shows if done right, will ever fade away because it helps you connect your roots and helps you. Almost everyone is religious, and everyone is God-fearing. Almost everyone has faith in it."

Subha Rajput on Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav completing 300 episodes

Expressing her happiness over the show completing 300 episodes, an overwhelmed Subha mentioned, "I feel completely humbled and completely blessed."

She further expressed, "I have a lot of gratitude for that because nowadays I see how it is going and shows even shut down in one to two months. Completing 300 episodes is an absolute honor. And I feel it's a big milestone. And definitely, I feel really happy, blessed."

Subha Rajput reveals what is more comforting, OTT or TV

Speaking on whether TV or OTT is more comforting, Rajput said, "I think everything has its own charm."

She further explained, "TV has its own charm, the web has its own charm, and films have their own charm. It also depends on the team involved, the product that we are making, the faith that everyone has, and the kind of work that everyone puts in. It's basically the excitement. It comes with that, and it's not just."

The actress elaborated, "I cannot be just on my own and enjoy a project unless everyone is equally involved. So, to enjoy a project, I think everyone should be equally involved in the project. The project should be such that everyone is excited about it, and if everyone wants to make something great, then it doesn't matter whether it's TV, OTT, or films."

"Of course, one thing with TV is that we have to deliver a lot in a lesser amount of time, and we try our best not to compromise with quality, and that's what we keep working, working for and on. One day at a time, and we give our best in that one day," Subha concluded.

For the unversed, Subha Rajput has garnered widespread admiration for her performance in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Aur Tandav. The show airs on Colors TV.

