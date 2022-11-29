EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni reveals how his equation is with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni fell in love with actress Jasmin Bhasin in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aly shared that there is no effort required to maintain his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly Goni said, "Nothing has changed we are the same as we were earlier. There is no unnecessary possessiveness or questions from both side. It is the same and the best. Because I think be it friendship, relationship or any other equation, you have to save it yourself. You must know how it is going, and you must never add unnecessary effort. If you overthink things about your partner then your relationship is standing at the last point. What is she doing? Where is she? Why is she online? if you think this then the relationship will end. I think if a person thinks this then it is better to not be in a relationship. If you don't trust your partner then don't be in a relationship."

Watch the video here-

Aly further elaborated, "I have seen many people who show that they're in a relationship, and then there is a breakup post. And at this time, I doubt how this is happening. I don't have to be fake on social media. If I have to wish Jasmin, I'll be transparent and show that. If I had not wished to take the relationship a step ahead, then I wouldn't have taken it. If I ever would've had second doubts then I would have never taken our relationship ahead. I'm still in a relationship because there is transparency, and that is important. I can't be possessive and waste my and her life."

Speaking more about their bond, Aly said, "I can share anything with Jasmin because she is such a good friend and great person. If I have to share anything I share it with her, and I still don't feel I have a girlfriend. I feel I'm with my best friend. "

On the professional front, Aly has been a part of several popular shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan Dhhai Kilo Prem, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and more.