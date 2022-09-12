EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin reveals favorite English film; Aly Goni jokes 'Mujhe spelling bhi nahi aati thi uski'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most-loved couples in the telly town. They are best-friend-turned lovers and their comfort with each other is effortlessly visible on the screen. They recently appeared in the music video, Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi, and their scintillating chemistry turned the screens on fire. Inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, the duo realized they were more than 'just friends.' Their relationship has flourished beautifully and Jasmin is often seen going on trips to Aly's hometown in Jammu and shares a sweet bond with his family. Her recent Instagram post for sister Ilham Goni reveals the connection they share with each other.

This adorable couple - Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is known for their happy-go-lucky nature and recently, they did an exclusive fun segment 'How well do you know each other' with Pinkvilla. Quite a few revelations were made through this segment, and this couple's fun and loving side was flowing seamlessly as they played the game. The Pinkvilla host asked Aly Goni if he knew Jasmin Bhasin's favourite movie. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor left the slate blank while Jasmin wrote, 'The Pursuit of Happyness' and told him that they've even discussed how this film fills her with hope and positivity. "I just love that film," said Jasmin.