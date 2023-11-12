EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Ankita Gupta gets nostalgic, reveals favorite childhood memory of Diwali

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently appeared on Pinkvilla's special Diwali segment and got chatty with us. From showing their strong camaraderie to revealing childhood memories and more, the actors had a fun time in the special Diwali competition segment. As we celebrate Diwali today (November 12), Ankit Gupta shared his favorite childhood memory of Diwali.

Ankita Gupta shares his childhood memory of Diwali:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary asked Ankit Gupta about his favorite memory of Diwali. Revealing the same, the actor said, "When we were kids, my father owned a handloom shop/office. So after doing pooja at home, our father used to take us to his shop. After reaching there, we used to light diyas in the entire market and used to distribute sweets. In the market, everybody used to love me and my brother. So we used to enjoy a lot."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankita Gupta's exclusive interview here-

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka then teased Ankit and said, "In your case, it is always different. Everyone loves you (chuckles)." Ankit added, "Yes, sometimes even I think why do I receive so much love, what have I done but touchwood whatever it is, it is good."

After sharing this heartwarming memory, the Udaariyaan actors played a fun game as a part of the Diwali competition. They played four rounds of untangling wires, lighting diyas, guessing jumbled-up words and guessing food while tasting it being blindfolded. Towards the end of the competition, Priyanka wins and receives a hamper.

Speaking about Priyanka and Ankit's bond, they met on the sets of Udaariyaan and formed a close bond while shooting for the show. Their chemistry was widely appreciated and people shipped them as 'PriyAnkit' and 'Fatejo'. Their camaraderie bagged them Bigg Boss 16 and they were quite talked about during their journey on the show. During their stint in the show, they both were inseparable and often stood for one another.

In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta got teary-eyed for Priyanka after she emerged as the second runner-up. He was heartbroken to see Priyanka not lifting the trophy. After their stint in the show, Priyanka and Ankit also did two music videos together which became a huge hit among their fans.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares her favorite memory of Diwali