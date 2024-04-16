Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar are making huge waves with the recently released music video, Khaali Botal. The duo, who met inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, appear intriguing opposite each other. Their intense looks and fierce chemistry act as inviting factors.

Recently, the two appeared for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and shared what they learned from betrayal and heartbreaks in their real life.

Abhishek Kumar talks about overcoming betrayal

In a candid talk session with us, Udaariyaan actor Abhishek Kumar revealed that one should not overcome betrayal. He said, "Overcome toh nahi karna chahiye, wo break hi rehna chaiye. Aur jab wo dil toota hota hai toh aap zyada mehnat karte ho. Mere saath toh wahi ho raha hai. Main usko nikaalna hi nahi chahta, mai usko kahin na kahin andar rakhna chahta hun ki usko soch ke usko feel kar ke aur achhe se mehnat karu aur aage badhu."

"(We should not overcome this; that should remain at the break. And when your heart is broken, you work harder. The same thing is happening to me. I don't want to take that away; I want to keep that within me so that I can work hard and become better by thinking and feeling that)."

Taking the conversation ahead, we asked the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up about what he learned in life from receiving betrayal. To this, the actor remarked, "Mujhe dhokha nahi mila hai. Par wo dhokhe se bhi zyada hi tha jo bhi tha. Maine seekha yahi hai ki ek phase aaya tha jahan main apne parents ko rota hua dekh liya tha, toh kisi ke liye apne parents ko mat rulao. Bas yahi hai ki aap ki wajah se yaa kisi aur ke wajah se aap bhi suffer kar rahe ho, fir aapke wajah se aapke parents bhi suffer kar rahe hain."

"(I have not been deceived. But whatever was there was more than that. What I learned is that there came a phase where I saw my parents crying, so don't make your parents cry because of someone. The only thing is that because of you or because of someone else, you are also suffering, and then because of you, your parents are also suffering)."

Watch the full exclusive interview here:

Ayesha Khan shares her thoughts on overcoming betrayal

When asked the same to Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan, she went on to say, "It depends on what kind of heartbreak you have. I feel koi bhi uss cheez se na guzre. But jab aap aisa uch experience karte hain toh aap bahut si cheezein seekhte hain (No one should go through that. But when you have such high experiences, you learn many things). You grow as a person. Same way it has happened to me, I have grown as a person."

Further, she shared, "One thing that I have learned is ki aap kisi ek rishte ka baggage kisi aur rishte pe na daale. Agar kisi ek insaan ne aapko dhokha diya hai toh not necessarily agla insaan bhi dega. Because ek cheez humare dimag mein ho jaati hai ki ab dhokha mila hai, ab toh main kisi pe bharosa nahi karungi. But I feel har insaan alag hota hai (That you should not put the baggage of one relationship on other relationship. If one person has betrayed you, it does not necessarily mean that the next person will also betray you. Because one thing comes to our mind that now I have been cheated, now I will not trust anyone. But I feel every human being is different)."

