Bigg Boss OTT winner 2 Elvish Yadav made headlines in the last few months. The YouTuber has faced several controversies recently from fighting a legal case for slapping a fellow YouTuber to being arrested for organizing and supplying snake poison to rave parties.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav shared the message he wants to convey to his fans about conflicts with other celebrities' fan bases.

Elvish Yadav's message to his fans fighting with other celebs’ fanbase

When asked about conflicts with other celebrities' fan bases, Elvish stated, “Jhagdo yaar khoob Jhagdo, maza aata hai mujhe dekhne mein jab 2 aadmi jhagadte huye dikhte hai, mujhe bada maza aata hai. (Let there be arguments, plenty of arguments! I enjoy watching two people argue).”

Elvish expressed his enjoyment in witnessing arguments between two individuals, finding it highly amusing.

When asked about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and if he’s supporting any contestants. The social media influencer said, “Mujhe pata hi nahi hai ki kon kon aa raha hai (I have no idea who all are coming).

Watch Elvish Yadav's full interview here:

He added, “Maine pucha bhi phone karke but vo batate hi nahi hai. Unki ye policy hoti hai, ki jab tak show nahi aata kisi ko pata nahi chalega kon aa raha hai or kon nahi (I even asked by calling, but they just don't tell. Their policy is such that until the show airs, no one will know who is coming and who is not).”

About Elvish Yadav controversies

Elvish Yadav ran into legal trouble last year when police raided a rave party in Sector 49, Noida. He and five others were arrested after his name came up in the investigation. Elvish denied the accusations in a social media video, saying they were false and expressing his willingness to cooperate with the police.

Around the same time, a video went viral showing him with snakes. He later explained on X (formerly Twitter) that the video was six months old. The situation got serious when traces of cobra and krait snake venom were found in the seized samples.

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17, 2024, after confirmation by the Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory. He was held for 14 days. Later, Yadav admitted to his involvement, despite initially denying it. A few days later, the NDPS Act charges against him were removed, and he was granted bail and released from police custody on 22 March.

