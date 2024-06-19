Elvish Yadav EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Was Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner unsure of getting work in industry after his controversies?

In the last few months, Elvish Yadav became embroiled in a series of controversies. From fighting a legal case lodged against him for slapping a fellow YouTuber to being arrested for organizing and supplying snake poison to rave parties, the social media influencer was caught in one controversy after another.

Now, in a conversation with us, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner shared if he ever had doubts about the uncertainty of his career in the industry amidst handling these controversies.

Elvish Yadav on getting work after being caught up in controversies

Elvish Yadav does not lose his spirits esily and he likes to see the positive side of every incident. Talking to us, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner shared that he believes if somebody has talent, then they will never lose out on work, controversies cannot ruin their career.

In Elvish Yadav's words, "Nahi, mera dhyan isi main rehta hain ki jitna positive raho. Aur dar nahi tha, tabhi jo dauraya… Usi ke sath main continue rakhunga, aeysa nahi ki industry main kam nahi milega kyunki ayesa nahi hota... jisko ye darr laga rehta hain ki bhai hum controversy main aa jayenge toh humein kam nai milega. Agar aap talented ho toh aapko kam milega, agar aap nahi ho, toh nahi milega."

Advertisement

"(My focus is on being positive. I didn't have fear, that's why I went through...I will continue this and it's not that you won't get work in the industry. If one is scared that he won't get work after getting mixed up in a controversy.It doe not happen like that as one who is talented will never run out of work.)"

Watch Elvish Yadav's full interview here:

Elvish Yadav's controversies

It all started when Elvish Yadav's name was involved in a rave party case last year wherein snakes and snake venom were detained. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was not only accused of being a part of the party but also supplying the snake venom. In this case, Elvish also spent more than a week in jail. Currently, he is out on bail.

Then came the fight between Elvish and Maxtern, a YouTuber who goes by the name of Sagar Thakur. Iit went to become a legal case and it recently resolved when HC quashed the FIR.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he also got involved in negative PR controversy with Bigg Boss OTT 2's Abhishek Malhan. However, the influencer has been working steadily in the industry, with back to back music videos, in recent times.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi; Who is Anil Kapoor's favorite host?