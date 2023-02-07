EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Kundrra’s message for Munawar Faruqui: ‘Log rokne ki koshish karenge par…’
Actor Karan Kundrra and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui became friends on a reality show.
Karan Kundrra and Munawar Faruqui became friends on the sets of their reality show, Lock Upp. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla for Baatein Ankahee, the stand up comedian opened up on his journey. To surprise the latter, Karan sent an audio note, and here’s what he had to say about Munawar. “We have all seen him in his YouTube videos, but I had the chance to be there for him as a jailor (in the show). I want to confess today that even before I entered, I was already a fan of Munawar. That doesn’t mean we had any bias towards him. Whenever we have seen Munawar, whether it's on stage, on screen, or in person, I have always had a smile on my face. This is the quality of this boy, this champion, this winner, which makes him enter your hearts. I am so glad today that I can call you my brother,” said Karan.
He further added that there is something about Munawar that attracts everyone towards him, his personality, and towards the way he deals with things. “He has gained so much experience at such a young age. You know, they say you are a sum total of all your experiences and I say that, ‘Munawar, hats off to you’. At such a young age, you have seen a lot, attained a lot, achieved a lot, and there are millions and millions of people out there rooting for you,” elaborates Karan Kundrra.
Karan Kundrra’s wish for Munawar Faruqui
Karan Kundrra states that while everyone knows that Munawar is very talented, he is also a fantastic human being. “There is a niceness about him, there is a feeling about him that you just want to be there for him no matter what, and he is there for you. Munawar, meri bas yehi duwa hai, that you keep smiling while achieving all your dreams, keep marching ahead, and attain the world. I would just say that log rokne ki koshish karenge, par tumhe rukna nahin hai.”
All about Munawar Faruqui
