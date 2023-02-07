EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about her eviction and on being considered weak

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following too. The actress was recently seen as a participant in Salman Khan hosted show, Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit had a strong presence in the house from the very first day, and she was the first contestant to bag the ticket to finale. She was known for voicing her opinion without fear, being undeterred by criticism, and opening up about her mental health. However, having come so close to victory, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stood evicted in the previous episode of Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about her eviction from Bigg Boss 16:

Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia spoke about her sudden eviction from Bigg Boss 16. The actress said, "Honestly, it would have been a massive shocker had it been a normal course of elimination. Had it been pan-India voting, and then something like this would have happened, it would have taken a jolt on me. But I do believe in destiny, and I do feel some times whatever is written, is written, and there's no point fighting it so much. I do feel a little bad because I really really wanted to see my Eevee with my tissue box in hand and see my entire journey and be like, 'oh wow', but I think I'm going to do that sitting in my room now (smiles). She further added, "But yeah on a very serious note, I feel that there are no regrets, at least I'm very proud of myself. I don't know others who are, but I am very proud of myself, and I would (pats on her back) well done Nimrit. I'm proud of myself."

Watch Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's full interview here-

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on being called weak: The Bigg Boss 16 fame said, "I feel like it's a huge misconception that lingers in our minds that 'oh, you know this one's crying'. We tend to have this unsaid judgment that we have towards each other, even in our day-to-day lives. I feel there is a lack of compassion and empathy that exists, and that's something that really needs to change. I think it takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and cry. There would be these debates happening on why men should not cry, or why men cannot cry, and why are men crying. Then they would be seen in a different line." Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia continued, "I mean guys it's 2023, and we are all human beings, and we are allowed to have our highs and lows, and that's what makes us human. These are aspects that we must not take so lightly. I think we need to be less harsh on each other. I think we are too harsh on ourselves and also towards each other, we are very very harsh." About Bigg Boss 16: After entertaining the audience for four months, Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 will soon draw its curtain. The top 5 finalists of the show are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The ardent fans are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The show started airing on October 1, with 17 contestants, and airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm. The grand finale episode of the show is slated to happen on February 12.

