EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Radhika Gupta opens up about dealing with mother's guilt; 'I cannot be there for my child...'

Radhika Gupta is one of the successful businesswomen who appeared on Shark Tank India 3 as a judge and earned the title of being one of the most humble personalities on the show. Well, she has not only triumphed as an entrepreneur but is also a doting mother to her little son. Recently, she appeared in the Behind the Success segment of Pinkvilla and opened up about dealing with her mother's guilt.

When asked about how strongly mom guilt pushes a woman to overthink, Radhika said, "It's crazy. I've been in many WhatsApp groups where this mom guilt is there. And I don't know, ladies, apne liye karti hai, sab ke liye itna kuchh karti hain. I think it is their natural DNA, and yet humein hi sabse zyada guilt hota hai because maybe we are conditioned to believe ki aapko sirf khud ke liye nahi jeena hai aur logon ke liye bhi jeena hai."

"(Ladies do everything for themselves; they do so much for everyone. I think it is our natural DNA, and yet we have the most guilt because maybe we are conditioned to believe that you have to live not just for yourself but for others as well)."

Watch the full interview here:

Further, the Shark Tank India 3 judge shares that when she embraced motherhood, she decided not to slip into mom guilt and discussed the same with her mother. Then, Radhika Gupta adds, "The best line she tells me and reminds me are ki koi maa buri maa intentionally nahi hoti (No mother is a bad mother intentionally)."

Advertisement

Talking about her experience, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund elaborates on how taking the blame for everything has no end, and hence, she ran away from this vicious loop. She tells us, "When I feel marginally guilty, I talk to my own mother, and I know that I cannot be there for my child or office every time. But I try to compensate."

If you want to know more about the inspiring life of Radhika Gupta and learn investment tips, watch the full discussion with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shark Tank India’s Radhika Gupta on how she handles rejection, ‘Aap kisi bhi stature pe pohonch jao life…’