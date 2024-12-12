EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shark Tank India’s Radhika Gupta on how she handles rejection, ‘Aap kisi bhi stature pe pohonch jao life…’

Radhika Gupta, a businesswoman and Shark Tank India 3 judge, has earned the reputation of being one of the most humble sharks on the show. The MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund is also a mother who perfectly balances her personal and professional life. Recently, she sat down for a candid conversation with us and talked about a very important aspect of her personality—how she handles rejection.

Radhika Gupta tells us, "I think aap kisi bhi stature pe pohonch jao life mein, kitni bhi kamyabi paa lo, we are all aspirational people. Toh naa ka samna karna, koi opportunity ke liye aapko koi mana kar dey, arrey aajkal mere bete ka school admission chal raha hain, agar usko koi reject kar dega toh mujhe bura lag jayega. Ye toh bohot natural cheezein hain. I don’t think you grow up from feeling bad about rejection. So umar ke saath wo samhalne ki thodi aap mein shamta aa jati hain."

Watch the full conversation with Radhika Gupta below:

(I think we are all aspirational people no matter what stature you reach in life or how much success you achieve. Facing rejection, whether it’s someone saying no to an opportunity or something else, is always tough. For example, right now, I’m dealing with my son’s school admission process. If he gets rejected, I’ll feel bad about it. These are very natural emotions. I don’t think we ever grow out of feeling bad about rejection. However, with age, you develop the ability to handle it better.)

Advertisement

Further, talking about her own experience, she says it's difficult for her to handle these things alone. "In cheezein ko alone face karna mere liye bohot mushkil hain, toh ek support network ban jata hain. Dusra aap, apne feelings logon se share karne mein ghabrate nahi ho. Ekbar rejection ho jata hain toh aapko lagta hain pehli baar huya hain, 10 bar ho jaye toh you realize sirf mere sath nahi, puri duniya ke sath hota hain. So, you become a lot better at processing these things."

(For me, facing such things alone is very difficult, so having a support network becomes essential. Another thing is that you stop hesitating to share your feelings with people. The first time you face rejection, it feels overwhelming. But when it happens 10 times, you realize it’s not just you—it happens to everyone in the world. Over time, you get much better at processing these experiences.)

Advertisement

If you want to know more about the inspiring life of the Shark Tank India 3 judge and learn investment tips, watch the full discussion with Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India Season 4 Trailer: Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and others return; Here’s when and where to watch