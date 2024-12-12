Will Deepinder Goyal return to Shark Tank India 4? Makers react to him not being part of new season; 'Conflicts are...'

Shark Tank India is returning to the television screens for its fourth season, and the viewers cannot contain their excitement. The new season marks the return of previous sharks, including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, and others. Deepinder Goyal is among the notable absentees this season. Recently, the show's makers reacted to him not being a part of the new season.

During a press event, Danish Khan, the business head of the channel for Shark Tank India season 4, addressed the speculations about Deepinder's sudden exit from the show. He said, "We would love to have him at some point. With around 50 episodes to film, scheduling conflicts are inevitable. The Sharks are busy running their companies, and we coordinate to have them join us on weekends. There is nothing more to it."

Now, Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director of Veeba, is all set to appear on STI as the new shark. During the event, he lightheartedly joked about how Deepinder's departure from the show led him to grab the seat. Further, Aman Gupta dismissed any conspiracy theories.

The chief marketing officer of boAt said, "I am the perfect example. I have not sponsored this show, and yet I have been on this show for the last four seasons, so I will never say that the makers did this for money."

For the untold, at an event, Deepinder candidly remarked that he was kicked out of the show, and the makers formed a sponsorship partnership with his business rival, Swiggy. Sources reported that the CEO of Zomato had already filmed a segment for the season but decided to exit the show following the announcement of Swiggy's involvement.

In addition to Aman Gupta and Viraj Bahl, the season 4 lineup includes Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Kunal Bahl, and Varun Dua. Fans of the show can look forward to the premiere of Shark Tank India Season 4, which is set to stream on SonyLIV starting January 6, 2025.

