Shark Tank India 3’s pitcher calls Anupam Mittal ‘wrong’, Says, ‘If you don’t know what you’re talking…’

Pathik Patel, an entrepreneur who appeared in Shark Tank India 3, the last season of the show to air on television has now made some explosive comments. He pitched his brand that makes mindful snacking products like granola, protein bars, etc. In the interview, the entrepreneur pointed out that Shark Anupam Mittal was wrong and misinformed about his products.

The entrepreneur was talking to Raj Shamani when they talked about his pitch. He mentioned everything was going fine till Deepinder Goyal and Anupam Mittal started talking to each other about the product. He shared that he was prepared for the worst, but the Sharks were not ready to listen to him. They stated he is using artificial sweetener in his products and claimed it to be healthy.

Mittal questioned the use of oligofructose. “Unfortunately, Anupam didn’t know what oligofructose is, and he was wrong about the sugar spike. Oligofructose has a GI index of 0, while sugar has a GI index of 68," he said.

He added, “He wasn’t ready to listen. I tried to explain the difference to him twice, but he didn’t budge. He kept calling it sugar, but unfortunately, this is completely wrong… If you don’t know what you’re talking about, you should’ve accepted what I said. And if you know what you’re saying, then you should’ve argued.”

The pitcher also shared that he had a healthy discussion with the Sharks Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh, but that part was edited. “Healthy discussion is fine, but jaha unnecessary criticize hota hain na, wo galat hain. Half-knowledge se apne unnecessary criticize…” added the businessman.

He concluded by saying, “I respected them, they are Sharks, chair ke respect dii, bade hain mere se, but that doesn’t mean aap kuch bhi bol do. He has to be reasonable. It was very unfair. (I respected their positions, they are elder to me, but that doesn't mean they will go on saying whatever they want.)”

He also shared that he was demotivated. He has worked on the brand for four to five years, and someone without proper research stating that he is claiming false things is very hurtful.

On the other hand, Shark Tank India 4's registrations have begun. Anupam Mittal shared the news a few months back with the netizens.

