Shark Tank India Season 4 Trailer: Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and others return; Here’s when and where to watch
Shark Tank India Season 4's trailer released today. Read on to know about the Sharks, when and where to watch this season.
The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer for Shark Tank India Season 4 is here, and it’s packed with inspiration and excitement. The new season begins streaming exclusively on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025, bringing innovative business ideas and captivating entrepreneurial stories to your screens. Read on to find out if your favorite sharks are returning this season.
The Shark Tank India 4 trailer starts with a glimpse of a deal made in the show’s first season in 2021. Fast forward to 2024, and the same company’s valuation has skyrocketed to a staggering ₹400 crore. The narrator says that this season too will filled with game-changing pitches and transformational journeys.
Watch the Shark Tank India 4 trailer below:
The Sharks this season include returning favorites Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Inshorts, and Varun Dua, Founder and CEO of ACKO. Joining them is new Shark Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital.
For the first time, the show will also have two vibrant hosts, Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki, adding their unique charm to the mix. It was earlier revealed that the theme for the current season is 'Sirf Dream Job Nahi, Apne Dream Idea Ke Peeche Bhaagega India'.
Shark Tank India Season 4 premieres on January 6, 2025, and will stream exclusively on Sony LIV. Make sure to tune in to witness high-stakes deals, innovative ideas, and inspiring success stories.
The Sharks on the last season, Shark Tank India 3 were Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Namita Thapar, along with the new additions of Ritesh Agarwal, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua.
ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Ritesh Agarwal suit up; Vineeta Singh gives new season a miss