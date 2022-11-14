EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani give THIS relationship advice to Tejasswi-Karan and Jasmin-Aly

Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani are popular names in the telly industry and they have been part of numerous shows too. The two have collaborated for the first time to host the latest season of the reality show Splitsvilla. For the present season, ace actor and host, Arjun Bijlani will be replacing Rannvijay Singha. The actors recently opened up on their relationship in an exclusive interview with the Pinkvilla team.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin entered Bigg Boss 14 as friends but fell in love while inside the house. Their love has only grown stronger over the years. Arjun Bijlani shared that they are going well and both of them are his good friends. He advised them, “They are a lot on social media, hence they should not allow the outside world to affect their bond.” He added that he wishes to see them happy in terms of marriage or however they want to carry forward their relationship, as they have been dating for some time now. He added, “I would advise them to stay strong, stay happy and be together.”

On being asked to give advice to TV couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are presently the hottest couples in the telly industry and their mushy PDA is all over the internet. The duo met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love. Their relationship went through numerous ups and downs in the house but they came out of the house stronger than ever.

Sunny Leone said that she appreciates their relationship and their PDA. She said, “They are setting trends for public display of affection, which is amazing and should happen more often. If you are in a relationship, just go for it, you don’t need to hide from anything.”