Salman Khan arrives to pay last respects to Pankaj Dheer, comforts his grieving son Nikitin Dheer

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was one of the many celebrities who attended the funeral of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer in Mumbai on October 15. Dheer, best known for playing Karna in B.R. Chopra's Mahabharat, was laid to rest in a ceremony attended by numerous film and television personalities. Dressed in a simple olive-green shirt, a visibly sombre Salman Khan offered his condolences to the Dheer family.

Actor Mukesh Rishi and Sidharth Malhotra were also present at the cremation ground. Sidharth arrived to pay his last respects to Pankaj Dheer while Mukesh Rishi was standing quietly and paying tribute to the veteran actor’s long and impactful career. Hema Malini and other colleagues were also in attendance, offering their heartfelt condolences.

Pankaj Dheer’s son, Nikitin Dheer, appeared emotional as the ambulance carrying his father’s body made its way to the crematorium.

Salman Khan was seen comforting Pankaj Dheer’s son, hugging him during the emotional moment. Their long-standing friendship was well-known in the industry. Pankaj Dheer often recalled watching Salman grow up, playing cricket in the streets of Bandra with Salman's brothers. He marveled at Salman’s journey to stardom, noting that he never imagined the megastar he would become.

Dheer also had the chance to work with Salman in films like Sanam Bewafa (1991) and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002). He praised Salman in an interview with Lehren Retro, saying, "There is no better human being than Salman in the film industry. He is a different kind of kid and we can only salute him. Every time I meet him, I just hug him."

Pankaj Dheer also highlighted Salman’s generosity and dedication to family, stating, "Salman has given his everything to his family. He has a big heart and is a fantastic person." The camaraderie between the two actors extended beyond films, rooted in personal bonds and mutual respect.

The last rites for Pankaj Dheer were conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz, Mumbai, with the ceremony scheduled for 4 PM. CINTAA, where Dheer once served as Honorary General Secretary and later as chairman of its trust, issued a heartfelt statement expressing sorrow over the loss of a respected artist and a committed member of the acting community.

