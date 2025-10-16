Bigg Boss 19, October 15, Episode Highlights: Malti Chahar makes derogatory remark about Nehal Chudasama, 'Kapde pehen ke baat karna'

Bigg Boss 19, October 15, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Ashnoor Kaur holding the teddy bear for the weekly ration. Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal calls her ‘irritating,’ and Malti Chahar comments that Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor took care of her when she was asked to hold the teddy. Later, Tanya is given the responsibility of the stuffed toy. As she continues with the task, the social media influencer mentions that she is the least achiever in her family.

Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar for loss of ration

After the task ends, Bigg Boss announces the food items that would be cut from the weekly ration. As a result, the housemates will not be given chicken, fish, chocolates, or other items for this week. In reaction to the same, Nehal turns angry at Malti and accuses the latter of having no regrets.

On the other hand, Baseer Ali strongly criticizes Shehbaz Badesha for irritating Malti during the task, because of which she threw the teddy on the ground.

Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand fight over ‘sooji ka halwa’

Apart from Nehal and Malti’s fight, Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal’s argument also steals the spotlight. Both argue over halwa, and Nehal (being the captain) intervenes to solve the issue. After Nehal takes the final decision, Malti says that the halwa will not taste good.

As the issue escalates, Baseer confronts Chahar for her attitude. Nehal says, "Kahin se bhi uth ke aate hain, aur phir logon ko puchte hain ke tum ne life mein kiya kya hai? Tum batao tumne kiya kya hai life mein?" Malti passes a derogatory remark about Nehal’s clothes and says, “Next time, kapde pehen ke baat karna mere se.”

The comment leaves Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others shocked. Baseer angrily shouts at Malti and says that she should be thrown from the Bigg Boss 19 house.

The next day, Tanya and Malti engage in a fun conversation. Further, the latter continues to comment on Nehal and her outfits. Lastly, Farrhana and Malti get into a nasty fight.

