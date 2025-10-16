'I have lost a very dear friend': Hema Malini pays emotional tribute to Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, widely remembered for his iconic role as Karna in the classic television series Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, after a prolonged battle with cancer. Dheer, who also appeared in films like Baadshah and Zameen, had been a familiar and respected face in the Indian entertainment industry for decades.

The actor’s demise has left fans and colleagues deeply saddened. Many of his friends from the film and television world have expressed grief and shared heartfelt tributes. Among them, veteran actress Hema Malini, known for her film Dream Girl, penned an emotional note, remembering Dheer as a supportive and affectionate friend.

Hema Malini remembers Pankaj Dheer

In her tribute, Malini wrote, “I have lost a very dear friend today and am totally devastated. Pankaj Dheer, always so affectionate, enthusiastic about everything, a talented actor who won audience hearts with his portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, so full of life, has breathed his last. He passed away after a spunky fight with cancer which he was determined to overcome. To me, he was always so supportive, encouraging me in whatever I undertook and always by my side when I needed him.”

She added, “I will miss his constant support and presence in my life. My heart goes out in distress to his dear wife Anita ji who was the light of his life.” Malini was also seen attending Dheer’s funeral, paying her last respects to her longtime friend.

Here’s how the industry paid tribute

Pankaj Dheer’s son, Nikitin Dheer, known for films like Chennai Express and recently seen in Housefull 5, was visibly emotional during the last rites. Despite his grief, he was seen consoling his mother, Anita Dheer. The funeral was attended by several prominent celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, directors Abbas-Mustan, and singer Mika Singh, among others.

Dheer’s contribution to Indian television and cinema remains unforgettable. His portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat is considered one of the most memorable performances in Indian television history. From his early work in movies like Zameen to his popular appearances in TV serials, Pankaj Dheer leaves behind a legacy of dedication and talent.

