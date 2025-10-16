Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Bigg Boss’ outburst shakes the house, Amaal Mallik throws Farrhana’s plate in anger

The latest Bigg Boss 19 episode promo has created a buzz online, showing Bigg Boss expressing disappointment with the contestants. During a task, Bigg Boss questioned Neelam and Shehbaz, asking, “Neelam kya hain aapke paas?” (Neelam, what do you have?). When Gaurav apologized, Bigg Boss replied firmly, “Kisi bhi prakaar ka koi ehsaan karne ki zarurat nai hain” (There’s no need to do any kind of favour).

He added, “Aapke bhavnao ko samajke ye karya rakha gaya tha. Matlab aapko koi zimedaari nahi sop sakta hu!” (This task was designed keeping your emotions in mind. It means I can’t assign any responsibility to you!). Following this, several contestants started apologizing, including Tanya, Farrhana, Baseer, and Ashnoor.

Neelam then came forward and said, “Bigg Boss, I’m sorry, aap mujhe punishment de dijiye bas baaki logo ko mat dijiye, please Bigg Boss, I’m sorry.” (Bigg Boss, I’m sorry. Please punish me, but don’t punish others.) The promo ends with Tanya breaking down in tears, leaving fans curious about how the episode unfolds.

Farrhana shreds Neelam’s letter, Amaal Mallik reacts strongly

In another promo, emotions run high during the captaincy task as housemates receive heartfelt letters from their loved ones. Things take a shocking turn when Farrhana Bhatt tears Neelam Giri’s letter to gain control in the game. Despite Neelam’s request not to shred it, Farrhana proceeds, leading Neelam to tear up and tell Kunickaa Sadanand, “Farrhana ne mereko poora tod diya.” (Farrhana broke me completely today.)

Defending her move, Farrhana says it’s her personal choice. Tanya Mittal, Neelam’s close friend, confronts her, saying, “Farrhana kya mila karke?” (What did you get out of doing this?). Even Kunickaa questions the growing rivalry, while Amaal Mallik comments that Farrhana has “zero regrets.”

Baseer adds, “There’s not even a trace of goodness in you, and yet you want to become captain.” Farrhana responds, “Everyone is trying to be so good.”

Here’s what happened between Amaal and Farrhana

The situation worsens at dinner when Amaal tells Farrhana, “You are eating after spewing venom. Have some shame, man.” Farrhana replies, “Later.” When Amaal presses, “Tell me when?” she calmly says, “Jab mujhe lagega.” (When I feel like it). Angered, Amaal walks up to Farrhana, snatches her plate, and smashes it, as Kunickaa tries to intervene.

The promos hint that the Bigg Boss 19 house is heading toward one of its most emotional and heated episodes yet, filled with apologies, confrontations, and unexpected twists.

