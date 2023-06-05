EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set is a male-chauvinist place? Monika Bhadoriya REVEALS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actors, including Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Priya Ahuja, and Monika Bhadoriya, have courageously come forward and are continuously making explosive revelations concerning various aspects of the show. From the show's producer Asit Modi being accused of sexual assault to the sets of the show having a male-chauvinist environment, the show has been making headlines for a while now for several controversial reasons. Pinkvilla recently got into an exclusive conversation with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actress Monika Bhadoriya.

Monika Bhadoriya on the male-chauvinist environment on TMKOC sets:

Monika Bhadoriya, who essayed the role of Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently made allegations against the show's makers for keeping the artists' payments pending after their exit from the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Monika Bhadoriya spilled beans about negativity on TMKOC's set, on documenting proofs against the maker and experiencing a male-chauvinist environment on sets of the sitcom.

When asked about the male-chauvinistic environment on set, Monika admitted saying, "Yes, the environment on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets has been male-chauvinistic." Sharing her personal experience while she worked for the show, Monika said, "If I talk about it, a lot of people from Taarak Mehta will call me and tell me why did I talk about it."

Further, she continued, "But yes, it's there, they support male chauvinistic environment. It is not only on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set, I have seen it at many places and it happens in the industry that female artists don't get good payment compared to their male co-actors. Sometimes female artists are called earlier on the sets, and male artists are called on time. So it happens a lot."

Watch Monika Bhadhoriya's full interview here-

Continuing, the actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah expressed, "On the sets of Taarak Mehta, there are numerous aspects that one cannot compromise on. Even if one is ok to compromise on certain things, the male chauvinistic atmosphere on the sets is too much that it is hard for anyone to compromise."

For the uninformed, Monika Bhadoriya took a midway exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After her exit, Navina Wadekar stepped in to essay the role of Bawri.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi and his family meet Kathal star cast; Actor pens a long note