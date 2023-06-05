EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Monika Bhadoriya reveals TMKOC makers made her sign a bond to not speak against them

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running shows that enjoy immense popularity. The show, produced by Asit Kumarr Modi has been in the news for the last few months for all the wrong reasons. Several former actresses came out with several allegations against the producer and the show makers. Last week, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry opened up about the harassment she faced on the sets of the show. Now, actress Monika Bhadoriya joined us for a chat and shared her ordeals.

Monika Bhadoriya on signing a bond

Monika Bhadoriya essayed the role of Baga's love interest Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She left the show midway in 2019 due to differences with the makers. A few months back when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal opened up about sexual harassment and other allegations against Asit Modi and the makers of the show, Monika came forward to show her support for the actress. In an exclusive interview, Monika told Pinkvilla, "When I left the show, nobody stood by me. Phir I approached the media, and when the media wanted to talk to me, unhone mujhse bond sign karwa liya ki paper sign karke do ki tum media mein nahi jaoge. Wo log bola ki, 'then I will release your dues, otherwise bhul jao paise' (They made me sign a bond that I should not go to the media, otherwise they would keep my dues on hold)"

Sohail Romani on holding Monika's payment

However, after Monika signed the bond, they did not release her payment and stopped picking up her calls. After almost one and a half year, she called Sohail Romani, the Production Head of TMKOC. He told her, "Aao baithke baat karte hai (Come, we will sit and talk)." Upon reaching his office, Sohail started screaming at Monika. To this, Monika replied, "Waah, sab kuch aap hi k favour, hum gaali bhi khaye, torture bhi jhele, paise bhi na do, aur hum kahi nahi jaye!" Then Sohail asked her to not complain anywhere and released her payment.

