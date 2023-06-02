EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reveals Nattu Kaka aka late Ghanashyam Nayak was 'harassed' too

The ongoing feud between Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah escalates as the actress continues to unveil shocking revelations against Producer Asit Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer fearlessly opens up about her experience, including the sexual harassment case she filed against Asit Modi, conflicts on the show's set, colleagues speaking against her, and more. The 44-year-old actress has chosen to raise her voice against the mistreatment she faced from the show's creators in recent years.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal talks about Nattu Kaka:

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal became emotional as she recalled the period of her young brother's passing. She expressed that it was the soul of her brother, Monika Bhadoriya's mother's soul, and (Nattu Kaka) Ghanashyam Nayak's soul that provided her strength to raise her voice against the misconduct of the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The former actress shared, "Nattu Kaka ko bhi bohot pareshan kiya hai gaya hai (Even Nattu Kaka was harassed)."

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's full interview here-

For the uninformed, Ghanashyam Nayak was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and was one of the most loved actors of the show. After his tragic demise, Kiran Bhatt was roped in to play the pivotal role.

Earlier, in an interview, Monika Bhadoriya had also shared that Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka was harassed on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She had shared that Sohail even abused Ghanashyam Nayak and revealed that the artists are treated like 'dogs' on the sets of TMKOC. The former actress revealed she fought for her money for over a year. The makers have put a hold on several former actors' payments only to torture them. She mentioned Raj Anadkat (who played Tapu) and Gurucharan Singh (who played Roshan Singh Sodhi) are yet to receive their payment.

Speaking about Jennifer, the actress took an abrupt exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with the show for almost 15 years.

