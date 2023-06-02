EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on 'sexual harassment' allegations against Asit Modi and TMKOC team

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi quit the long-running show midway. Recently, the actress came to the limelight when she made some claims against the producer Asit Modi and other people associated with the show. Apparently, the actress faced a lot of harassment in the fifteen years she was associated with the show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer opened up about her experiences.

Jennifer Mistry on the incident that happened in Singapore

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team was in Singapore to shoot a few episodes. Narrating what she faced there, Jennifer shared the comments Asit Modi passed at her. She said, “7th March ko mera anniversary tha. 8th March ko unhone bola ki aaj toh tumhari anniversary khatam, aaj toh koi guilt nahi hai, aa jao room mein, whiskey peete hai. Phir unhone bola ki tum akeli room mein kya karte ho, tumhari room partner toh chali jaati hai, aao aake whiskey peete hai. 3rd day unhone bola ekdam saamne se aake, tumhare hont itne acche hai, lagta hai pakad ke kiss kar lu.” She also shared that she was shivering upon hearing the last comment.

The actress was asked by her lawyer to write down everything that she faced in the last 15 years. When the lawyer read it, he told Jennifer, "It is pure sexual harassment." However, Jennifer didn't know how to react and she told him that it is a heavy term to use against someone.

Sohail Romani’s reaction upong Jennifer wanting to leave

Upon returning from Singapore, Jennifer told Operations Head, Sohail Ramani, that she wanted to leave the show. But, he told her that she could not leave like that, and if she left her payment for 4 months would be stopped. He further added other impositions like she had to work up to six months, and how she had to leave on their terms. Talking about the different rules Sohail imposed, Jennifer said that she faced different kinds of mental harassment before as well. Her payment for half day was deducted on several occasions. Even after asking for leave in advance, they would approve it last minute. This affected her physical and mental health. Jennifer said, “Then I did my Reiki and other healing stuff which helped me to be calm, but chaos taab bhi that set pe.”

