EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on her dad's low income, tough childhood and more

Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the fans' favorite celebrities and enjoys a massive fan following. Be it her talent or fashion, the diva is in the news for a while now and continues to do so. She became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-led show Bigg Boss 16 and is riding high on success since then. Though Priyanka is now one of the top bankable actresses in the telly industry, the journey has never been a cakewalk for her. Priyanka started her journey as an anchor to support her family during her financial crisis.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about having a tough childhood:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary talks about her tough childhood days. When asked whether she faced a financial crunch during childhood, Priyanka asserted, "Yes, definitely, the financial situation was not stable. We belonged to a lower-middle-class family, and we always use to think before spending money as we were 6 children and even my cousin stayed with us so we were 7 kids at home. My dad was a soldier in the army, and his income was not much. So we have always faced financial crunch."

The Udaariyaan actress further added, "When I completed my 12th, and my dad retired, at that time, I realized we can't live in Jaipur as it would have been expensive for my father to look after us. My family decided to go back to the village as it was easy to bare the expenses there and educate me and my siblings."

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's full interview here-

She further quoted, "When a soldier retires, either he can get his daughter married, or he can build his house with that money." The Bigg Boss 16 star added, "My sister was married, so my father was not able to build a house, and that's when I realized that I should do something to solve the financial crisis. I then started searching for a job but, then got an opportunity to do anchoring. I never even held a mic in school, but then I had to do anchoring as I didn't want to leave Jaipur."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

Priyanka rose to fame after her stint in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. Priyanka gained even more popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress was last seen in the hit music video 'Kuch Itne Haseen' along with Ankit Gupta.

