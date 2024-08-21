EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan spills beans on his upcoming projects; ‘If I really like something...’

Mohsin Khan, best known for his role as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), recently made an appearance on Pinkvilla’s latest episode of the Behind the Success series. During this interview, he shared insights into both his personal and professional lives.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he opened up about his upcoming and ongoing projects. He also spoke about the offers that he rejected due to bad health after his exit from YRKKH.

When questioned about his next work ventures, Mohsin Khan shared that he was initially supposed to be part of a project that has now been canceled. He then revealed that he is currently in discussions for another opportunity. However, it's too early to disclose any details, as only two meetings have been completed so far. He also said, “I'm keeping my fingers crossed and really hope that it happens.” If all goes well, we can expect to see Mr. Khan back on the screen.

Furthermore, he revealed that “During the last two-three years, I was asked for a lot of projects, and they were all great ones, and later I also saw who did those projects.” When asked Mohsin whether it was for OTT or TV, he replied, “Mostly it were television projects, and one or two were OTT-related lead roles that were offered.”

Another shocking revelation made by Mohsin Khan was that he was asked for eleven to twelve TV shows that were produced by good and well-known makers. He added that nothing was wrong with the work, but he kept on saying no and rejecting them all. He then expressed his gratitude for the numerous offers he received, while recalling how he used to wait in line for five hours to audition for them.

Khan also shared that he wishes to do something different from his previous roles and characters that he has played. He said, “I'm waiting for that, and I hope something clicks.” He later said that health-wise, “I'm doing well now, so I can take up new projects.”

Mohsin Khan emphasized, “If I really like something, I will do it.” He said, “Ab Kuch Achha hoga toh Karunga.” (If something good comes, I will do it.) He also spoke about how everyone kept messaging him and asking why he was not working and taking up new projects, to which he replied, “Thik hai kar lunga yaar.” (It's ok, I will do it.)

Regarding his professional career, Mohsin's most recent appearance was in the web series Jab Mila Tu alongside Eisha Singh.

