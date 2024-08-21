EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Mohsin Khan reveals why he stayed away from work after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Meine ye bataya nahi…’

Mohsin Khan, the heartthrob, was the guest in the latest episode of our Behind The Success segment. During a candid interaction, the actor made some interesting revelations and even revealed suffering a mild heart attack last year. He talked about making a conscious decision to stay away from work after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, but his health condition made him extend the break.

In the conversation with us, Mohsin Khan revealed that it was August 12, the day he started working and on the day of the interaction, he completed 10 years of working in the industry, out of which he worked for 7 and a half years and took 2 and a half years of break. Talking about why he stayed away from screens after the immense success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, he said, “Mashallah, I have done 1800 episodes toh waysa laga ki iske baad thoda break le lu. (I have done 1800 episodes, so I felt like taking a break after it.)”

Watch the full interview of Mohsin Khan here:

However, he revealed that the first 1 year of break was planned, but due to his health issues, he had to continue staying away from work. Opening up about his health complications, Khan revealed, “Mere fatty liver ho gaya tha. Last year, I had a mild heart attack, meine ye bataya nahi kabhi. I was admitted for some time. (I had fatty liver. Last year, I had a mild heart attack, I never told this to anyone. I was admitted for some time.)”

He also mentioned that now his health condition is under control, but due to the complications, his immunity weakened and he used to fall sick often. Talking about the reason, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said he got non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. He joked, “Isse mujhe Queen ka dialogue yad aa gaya ki isse toh achha pee hi lete. (This reminded me of Queen’s dialogue that it would have been better to just drink.)”

For the unversed, Mohsin Khan essayed the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi’s Naira. Their pairing continues to remain one of the most popular pairings of the long-running serial.

