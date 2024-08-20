Exclusive Video: Mohsin Khan REVEALS getting a mild heart attack, having fatty liver; 'I was admitted for..'

Mohsin Khan, aka Kartik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had a minor heart attack last year, about which he revealed exclusive in-depth details to Pinkvilla. The 32-year-old actor shockingly also revealed getting a fatty liver. Read ahead to know more about the same right here.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mohsin Khan revealed how he worked for 7 years and took a break for 2-and-half years. "Fatty liver hoh gaya tha, toh last year I had a mild heart attack and maine bataya nai. Aur bahut zyada badh gaya tha. I was admitted for some time. Phir eljaz wagera hua. 2-3 hospital change kiye humne. But it is now controlled, mashallah." Watch the exclusive interview of Mohsin Khan below.

"(I developed a fatty liver and last year, I had a mild heart attack, but I didn't tell anyone. It had become quite serious. I was hospitalized for a while, and we switched between 2-3 hospitals for treatment. But now, everything is under control.)"

Kartik, aka Mohsin, said that he is much better now; however, because of his health condition, his immunity has become very weak, and he used to fall sick at intervals. When further asked about the reason for developing fatty liver, he said about his health, "Pata nai, it is called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcohol bina piye bhi aapko fatty liver hoh sakta hai. Par woh pata nai hoh jata hai, maybe hum sleep pattern sahi nai hai. Woh hua tha."

"(It's called non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. You can develop a fatty liver even without drinking alcohol. It just happens without you realizing it, maybe because our sleep patterns aren't right. That's what happened.)"

To talk more about the handsome actor, he got a lot of love for playing the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi, aka Naira, won the hearts of audiences. Khan also created a niche for himself with his stellar role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

However, it was his role as Kartik made his fans connect to him on a personal level. Even today, the actor is known more by his on-screen name, Kartik, than by Mohsin Khan. He became a star overnight after playing the iconic role from 2016 to 2021.

