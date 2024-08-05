YRKKH’s original stars reunite for dinner; Karan Mehra’s post makes fans miss Hina Khan

Karan Mehra recently took to social media and posted a video where he along with the original star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reunited for a dinner party. Apart from Karan Mehra, the cast included Neha Saroopa Babani, Nidhi Uttam, Mohit Pathak, Sonali Verma, Sakshi Kohli Agarwal, Medha Jambodkar and Ayush Viz who joined in for the reunion. While Karan posted a memorable video on his social media page, fans missed Hina Khan.

Karan Mehra made a short video to capture the precious moments for the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He greeted all his fans by saying that the reunion was much needed and they are having lots of fun at the dinner party. The actor also thanked all the fans for showering so much love to the show.

Thereafter Sonali Verma who was Karan Mehra’s mother on the show also gave a very sweet message to all the fans. She expressed her gratitude towards the fans of the show for showing love and support for so many years.

She further mentioned that without fans’ love and support the show and the characters would have no existence. Sonali turned the camera and showed all the other actors of the show spending some valuable time while having dinner.

Longtime fans of the show were overjoyed to see their beloved actors reunite, flooding social media with excitement and nostalgia. They fondly recalled their favorite episodes and storylines. Hina Khan's absence was especially noticeable, given her pivotal role in the show's success. Her portrayal of Akshara made a significant impact on viewers, and her absence was deeply felt during the reunion.

Even without Hina Khan, the reunion celebrated the show's legacy and lasting friendships. The cast's shared memories reminded fans why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains beloved, highlighting the bonds and impact of its characters and storylines on Indian television.

