Bigg Boss OTT 3: Does Ranvir Shorey's first social media post after the show depict his journey?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 recently concluded with Sana Makbul emerging as the winner of the show. The grand finale episode was quite entertaining, and after the show, the contestants are busy in their personal lives. Ranvir Shorey secured the third spot in the finale, shocking many people as they believed he deserved to be in the Top 2. After the show concluded, Shorey shared his first social media post on Instagram, which might depict his experience on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Ranvir Shorey shared a picture of a man with a burning head. The picture read, 'Been to hell and back.' He captioned the post as: #survivor. It can be speculated that his first social media post is related to his experience on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Take a look at Ranvir Shorey's Instagram post here:

As soon as Ranvir Shorey shared the post, his friends and fans bombarded the post with many messages. While his fans were happy to see his social media presence, the trolls attacked him with mean comments.

Shorey colleague and friend Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Welcome back Paaji. I wish you never have to do it again but if you have to then I’m sure you’ll be back again."

Ravir's fan commented on the post and wrote, "You were the most REAL in the BB house. We enjoyed your journey n so did you so don't say it Hell". Another fan wrote, "This season always will be known for Ranvir Shorey."

Ranvir Shorey had an exciting journey on the show, which was filled with many ups and downs. He made great friends like Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sai Ketan Rao, but he couldn't mingle with Lovekesh Kataria and Sana Makbul.

As Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy, Naezy became the first runner-up of the show.

