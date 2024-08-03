Bigg Boss OTT 3 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Second runner-up Ranvir Shorey says ‘Sana Makbul is not the deserving winner'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale was held on August 2 and after 42 days, the viewers got their winner, Sana Makbul. However, her win has got mixed reactions from both netizens as well as the former contestants. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranvir Shorey, who reached the top three, shared his views on Sana Makbul lifting the trophy.

Ranvir Shorey said that although he respects Bigg Boss's decision, he believes Sana Makbul is not the deserving winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. To quote the Bollywood actor, "Bigg Boss ki daya drishti and audience ne jo voting uske liye kii hain, usko sadakhon par mein rakhta hu. Hala ki according to me, she was not the deserving winner. (I acknowledge Bigg Boss's favor and the audience's voting for her, but in my opinion, she was not the deserving winner.)"

For the unversed, Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul never got along inside the house from the very beginning. On several occasions, they got into disagreements and fights. The Bollywood actor even called the latter 'vamp', 'naagin', 'gutterchhaap', and other names. Sana called him a 'mendhak'. On the grand finale night, as Ranvir took his exit, Sana apologized to him and said she would like to leave back the Bigg Boss fights and disagreements inside the house.

Inside the house, Shorey was close to contestants Armaan Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik.

In the same interaction, Shorey also talked about his journey of Bigg Boss OTT 3. He said, "The journey has been a rollercoaster ride, mentally, physically, and emotionally. After 42 days of staying captive, away from friends and family, I have come out as a stronger man." On being asked the first thing he would do after going home, he said he would meet his son.

While Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy and took home Rs 25 lakhs cash prize, rapper Naezy ended up as the runner-up and Ranvir Shorey secured the second runner-up position.

