Mother's Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta REVEALS how her mom stood by her during life's lowest phase

Tina Datta became a household name after appearing in the television show, Uttaran as Iccha. Later on, her fitness videos on social media gained a lot of attention, and recently she also appeared in the reality show, Bigg Boss 16, and is currently seen in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum alongside Jay Bhanushali. On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Pinkvilla did an exclusive interaction with Tina and her mother to know them well. Read on:

- Is there any particular ritual you have followed for the past several years for Mother's Day?

Everyday is mothers day for me. So it is not like I follow a particular day. But I definitely want to make my mom feel special. She is luckily in Mumbai so I will plan to take her for lunch or dinner. She loves buying sarees from here, so I will try and get her one of those.

- How would you both define your equation with each other?

When I was younger I was more attached to my dad, but as I grew older I have become more attached to my mom. Right now she is my best friend!! A mother, no matter how you react or behave, she knows you, she knows when you are not okay or okay! Moms just know it all! Right now she is my closest friend. We can talk about just anything under the sun.

- One quality about Tina that the world isn't aware of?

I pamper my parents a lot! I personally feel that this is not a quality the world should be aware of, because it is something very personal. But this is how it should ideally be with every child and their parents.

- How was Tina during her growing-up years?

Tina's Mom: Tina was an introvert during her growing up years. But at home she was the naughtiest of the lot! She would trouble her brother and all the other cousin siblings. She was a very content child and happy with the little things in life.

- What are the qualities that you've got from your mom that you are extremely proud of?

My mom always taught me to live life to the fullest and be happy! That was her mantra which has become my strongest one over the years. She has always taught me to have courage. And never put anyone down who is weak or mild, because they are anyway going through something and need love more than anything else. She has always taught me that lifting each other up is what makes us better individuals.

- What is it that strengthened your bond as a mother-daughter?

Over the years our bond just grew stronger because there were so many things I could discuss with my mom and not even my dad. That helped strengthen our bond even more. The times when I am really unwell is when I miss my mom the most! Those are the times I wish she was in Mumbai with me and not in Kolkata. The way she looks after me during those times is irreplaceable to anything else.

- What is that one piece of advice that your mother gave to you during your lowest phase that stuck with you and gave you strength?

I have been through so many lows in my life, but my mom always taught me to hang in there and be strong! And accept the situation and deal head on with it. She always told me that the lows will bring out the highs eventually. The belief and faith I have in myself today is all embedded in me through my mom's values. She always taught me that to get to the successes in life - you have to get through the lows.

