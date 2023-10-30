EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16's Tina Datta talks about feeling anxious before auditions; reveals facing rejections

Popular actress Tina Datta has been one of the leading actresses of the entertainment industry. She did several shows and has a massive fan base too. Recently, the actress got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, Tina Datta spoke about her initial days in Mumbai, revealed feeling anxious before auditions and also talked about facing rejections.

Tina Datta recalls moving to Mumbai from Kolkata:

When asked about moving from Kolkata to Mumbai, the Uttaran actress expressed, "It was tough to adjust initially, but 80% of people were very welcoming, 20% were not, which happens everywhere whether it's a corporate business or everywhere it's the same thing. But you just have to have patience, you just have to hang in there, you have to be positive and have a positive approach towards everything and things are going to fall in place eventually. That's what happened with me also."

Watch Tina Datta's full interview here-

Tina continued, "So when I came to Mumbai of course it was difficult. My Hindi was pathetic. Abhi bhi mera thi or tha mei bohot jhol hota hai (I'm still confused with he and she). But it's okay, people keep correcting me. Because in Bengali we even eat water, we eat food and we even eat tea. We eat everything (laughs). So, it gets complicated at times, but it's okay. You just have to have patience, be positive, just ignore all the negativity and just move on in life."

Tina Datta talks about feeling anxious:

When asked whether she was anxious before auditions, the Bigg Boss 16 fame said, "I wouldn't lie, I still go through anxiety. I still do. On my first day of shoot, I am very nervous, I am very anxious. Any new character I portray, I'm still very nervous, anxious, and excited, it's a combination of mixed emotions. But yes even before going for an audition, I feel my heartbeats pumping. But it's okay to be scared, anxious, to have a tad bit of cold feet. It's okay."

Tina added, "You should inhale, breathe in, breathe out, just give it your all, and after coming home, you should feel that I gave my 100 per cent. The result is destiny at the end of the day, but deep down, you should know, that I gave my 100 per cent. I worked towards it, I was in the character, my makeup, hair, everything was on point. I had well-rehearsed my lines."

Tina on facing rejections:

The Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum further spoke about rejection and said, "Nowadays people can't handle rejections, and that becomes a huge problem. It's not like that I have not been rejected. I have given 20-25 auditions and was rejected, but it's okay, you just have to believe that this character was not for me. I don't fit here or something is better on my way. You just have to have that patience and just have to be there. You just have to hold your horses and stay calm that's all you can do."

