Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: 'MC Stan will be a good actor, Heroine is Priyanka, Tina becomes villain'- Sajid Khan

Soon in the next episode, Sajid Khan was also seen taking an exit from the show midway owing to professional commitments. Now, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan, who took a voluntary exit from the show midway, will be seen gracing the show. Abdu and Sajid will join host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the trio will have fun as they interact with the contestants.

Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1 with 17 contestants, and among them, only Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Choudhary have achieved to rank in top 9 spots of Bigg Boss 16. These contestants are gearing up for the finale week and are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. From unexpected evictions to sudden wild card entrants, the season has seen it all and has received immense love from fans. Recently, the audience's favorite contestant Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 and broke many hearts.

Sajid Khan reveals who he will cast in his film:

In the upcoming Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will give a hypothetical question to Sajid Khan. Salman tells Sajid, "If you want to cast someone from Bigg Boss 16 house for your upcoming film, whom will you cast." Sajid then answers, who he will cast from the house and for what role. Sajid says, "MC Stan would become a good actor. Heroine will be Priyanka Choudhary. Villain will be Tina Datta. Villain's sidekick will be Shalin Bhanot. Comic actor will be Archana Gautam. Supporting actor will be Shiv Thakare. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer will be in extras.

Ekta Kapoor to grace the show:

Recently Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and announced that her hit supernatural show Naagin 6 will soon wrap up. Along with this announcement, Ekta also revealed that she will enter Bigg Boss 16 house and might cast any contestant for her upcoming film and series. It will be interesting to see Ekta gracing the 16th season of Bigg Boss and know who she will cast in her upcoming project.

About Bigg Boss 16:

The contestants who have been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 are Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, and Vikkas Manaktala. Amongst them, Ankit Gupta was evicted by his housemates. This week's nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. Among them, one will bid adieu to the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.