EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta; Sees THIS contestant as the winner

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. Currently, the actress is inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and emerging as one of the strong contestants. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sumbul’s uncle has asked her to be careful of Tina Datta and also said that the former is doing really well in the game.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sumbul’s uncle Iqbal Hasan Khan has advised her to stay away from a contestant and also revealed the name of the contestant who he sees as the winner. On being asked about how Sumbul is doing in the game, Iqbal said ‘Yes she is doing really well than earlier. Now, she needs to be a little bold for herself.’ Sumbul’s uncle also said that she is playing her own game. And the one-liners which she gives in a day is enough for everyone.

Moreover, Iqbal was asked that which contestant should Sumbul be careful from. He was quoted saying ‘She should be careful from Tina Dattta because she bullies her a lot. So, if she stays away from her, then it would be better.’ On being asked about who he sees as the winner besides Sumbul, Iqbal took Shiv Thakare’s name. As he was entering the Bigg Boss house to meet Sumbul, he said that ‘Now she will do more better in the game after seeing me and she will emerge out as stronger contestant.’

Bigg Boss 16 family week

This week, Bigg Boss 16 will see the family members of the contestants coming on the show to support them. In the promo shared by the makers, we can see Farah Khan came inside the house to support his brother Sajid Khan. Priyanka Choudhary’s brother and MC Stan’s mother were also seen inside the house. Moreover, Shiv Thakare’s mother was also seen coming inside the house for his son. However, Sumbul’s father won't be seen in the Family Week episode but her uncle will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house to support the Imlie actress.

Sumbul’s father shares an emotional note

As Sumbul’s father won’t be coming on the show, he shared an emotional note on his Instagram handle in which he revealed that it is the first time that they have been apart for so long, and he is not there when she needs him the most. He apologized to her for not making it but said that his prayers are always with her. He concluded by saying that he is proud of being her dad. His caption read, "Love you beta, miss you a lot.”

