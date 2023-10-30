EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tina Datta opens up on her experience working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidya Balan

Actress Tina Datta has cemented her place in the entertainment and showbiz world with her mettle in acting. While you may have seen her work in the Hindi television industry, did you know the actress started her work as a child artiste in the Bengali film industry? She got the chance to work with some of the industry stalwarts at a very early age.

Tina Datta on her experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tina Datta looked back at her early days in her career in Mumbai, and her work in the Bengali film industry. The actress starred in Rituparno Ghosh's film Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and also played young Lolita in Parineeta.

Talking about her experience working with the Bollywood queen, she shared, “She’s so pretty, she is freaking pretty. You can’t take your eyes off her, she’s like that. Mein ayese baithi toh, I was awestruck, I kept staring at her.”

Watch the full interview with Tina Datta here

How did Tina Datta land up in Chokher Bali and Parineeta?

Tina Datta shared how she landed in these roles at such a young age. She revealed that she was in Calcutta when she got the chance to play these roles. Chokher Bali, Rituparno sir was casting. They asked me to come for the audition. Not an audition, per say, kind off a look test. And I went for the meeting, and it just happened.”

Talking about working with Vidya Balan in Parineeta, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared, “I did an album with Vidya ma’am, it was called Kisson Ka Chadar by Shubha Mudgal. It was a beautiful song, Pradip da had directed it. Then they were casting for Parineeta and they called me, and I was like, ‘Woww, okay.’”

Looking back at her days in Calcutta, she shared, "When I was in Calcutta, it was not that I had to audition, knock on the doors, and all, things were just falling in places back to back."

Tina Datta also revealed that she didn’t get the chance to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan later, but met Vidya Balan at an event. She was surprised to find out that the Kahaani actress remembered her and they chatted about their shooting in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 16 fame Tina Datta talks about venting out emotions; 'can't deal with heartbreaks'