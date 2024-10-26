FIRST PICS: Surbhi Jyoti CONFIRMS marriage with longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri; drops surreal glimpses of pre-wedding function

It's official now! Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti is finally set to tie the wedding knot with her longtime partner Sumit Suri. While the rumors of their marriage have been doing the rounds ever since 2024 began, the big day was postponed from March to October as their desired location wasn't available. However, the couple has finally decided to get married tomorrow, October 27, 2024.

Ahead of their special day, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are celebrating their pre-wedding festivities. A few minutes back, Surbhi dropped surreal pictures from her pre-wedding functions with husband-to-be Sumit. In these snaps, the couple is twinning in bright yellow gorgeous ethnic wear. Surrounded by nature and candles, Surbhi and Sumit kickstart their new journey with positivity.

The caption of this post read, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole (white heart emoticon)."

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's pre-wedding PICS here-

As soon as this post was shared, celebrities, friends and fans poured their love and wishes on the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Aashka Goradia, who commented, "Congratulationsssss so so stunning," Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Bohot bohot mubarakkk meri koshish ek ashaaaa," Arti Singh said, "Congratulations, wish u and Sumit all the happiness, so happy for you," Nia Sharma commented, "Most beautiful bride on the way @surbhijyoti bahot saara pyaarrrrrrrrr" and so on, the comments continued.

Advertisement

Sriti Jha, Aly Goni, Krystle Dsouza, Arjit Taneja, and several other celebs also showered their love on this beautiful couple.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are set to get married at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The couple has chosen a luxurious resort as the venue for their ceremonies, promising a beautiful backdrop for their special day.

Committed to sustainability and a deep connection with nature, the wedding will incorporate several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The celebrations will also honor the five elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space.

Speaking about their love life, Surbhi and Sumit met while shooting for a music video titled Haanji—The Marriage Mantra. In this, they were paired opposite each other. Sumit and Surbhi portrayed bride and groom in this music video. Soon their on-screen chemistry turned into off-screen romance and finally the couple is set to take their vows.

Workwise, Surbhi Jyoti has been a part of several shows such as Kach Diyan Wanga, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Surbhi Jyoti's husband-to-be Sumit Suri? Everything you need to know about the Qubool Hai actress' fiance