Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh expresses happiness on returning home after Switzerland trip; Says it’s a ‘different’ feeling

Arti Singh who is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13 is currently enjoying marital bliss with her husband, Dipak Chauhan. The actress is currently treating her fans to her travel tales on social media. In her latest post, she expressed her happiness on returning to home and how this feeling is unmatched.

On August 11, Arti Singh took to Instagram to upload a few clips that are a compilation of her return journey on the flight. It starts with her showing off her passport and then boarding the flight. Dressed in all white, the actress looked radiant as the post-wedding glow was visible on her face.

Along with the video, she also wrote a caption where she poured out her heart. Expressing her happiness on returning home, the Bigg Boss 13 fame shared how te home-cooked everyday meals taste better than the exotic food we eat on our trip. In her words, “Puri duniyan ghoom lo par ghar lautne ki khushi alag hi hoti hai @dipakchauhan09 pizza pasta sab good par dal chawal papad achar ki jo tadap machti hai vo best hai . Coming home is diff feeling..”

For the unversed, Arti Singh was on her honeymoon to Paris and Greece. She shared the most romantic pictures from her holidays on social media. It seems her travel tales continued as she returned to the country briefly and then went on another adventure with her hubby to Switzerland. The actress lived her Bollywood dream in the country. After this extended trip, she finally returned to India.

Talking about her work life, Singh is a well-known TV personality, famous for shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. Her popularity soared after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. It was one of the most popular seasons of the reality show with the likes of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai, as her co-contestants.

On the personal front, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25 at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family.

