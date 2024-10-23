Who is Sumit Suri? All about Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti's husband-to-be

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. She is all set to marry her beau, Sumit Suri, at the Jim Corbett resort in Uttarakhand. Initially, the couple planned to get married in March this year, but a few issues cropped up. However, this time, things seem to have fallen into place. According to the media reports, their wedding ceremony will follow a sustainability theme. Well, if you're wondering who is Sumit Suri, we have got you covered.

Similar to Surbhi's profession, Sumit is also an actor hailing from Rishikesh. He was born in 1986 and landed his acting debut in 2013 in the adventure thriller 3D film Warning. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Jitendra Jain, the movie also features Madhurima Tuli and Manjari Fadnis, among others.

Further, Sumit went on to appear in films such as What the Fish, Babloo Happy Hai, Surkhaab, and A Billion Colour Story. Sumit was last seen in the comedy film 14 Phere, which starred Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. Released on Zee5 in 2021, the film presents a humorous take on love and relationships. In this project. In the movie, Sumit played the role of Vivek Karwasra.

According to Hindustan Times, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have decided to reschedule their wedding, now set to take place on October 27 amidst the breathtaking scenery of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. They have chosen an exquisite luxury resort as the venue for their celebrations, which promises to offer not only comfort but also stunning views of the lush landscape.

As per the reports, they first met while working together on a music video titled Haanji—The Marriage Mantra. While Surbhi played the role of a bride, Sumit portrayed a groom, and the duo starred opposite each other. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance.

For the uninitiated, Surbhi Jyoti became a household name after playing the role of Zoya in the romantic drama serial Qubool Hai alongside Karan Singh Grover. She also appeared in shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3, and more.

