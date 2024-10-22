Surbhi Jyoti and Mohit Suri to get married at Jim Corbett resort on THIS date; Check details of wedding inside

Surbhi Jyoti, who rose to popularity with her stint in Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover, is all set to marry her beau, Sumit Suri. They originally planned to get married in March this year, but their wedding was postponed due to a few issues, one of which was being unable to secure their desired location in Rajasthan. However, this time, their wedding is finally happening.

According to Hindustan Times, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri have rescheduled their wedding and will be tying the knot on October 27 in Jim Corbett National Park, Uttrakhand. The couple has chosen a luxurious resort as the venue for their ceremonies, which promises to provide a beautiful backdrop for their special day.

In a commitment to sustainability and a deep connection with nature, the wedding will incorporate several unique and eco-friendly rituals. The celebrations will also honor the five elements of nature – earth, water, fire, air, and space. Other intimate functions are also being planned, promising a wedding ceremony that not only embraces tradition but also showcases environmental mindfulness.

Take a look at one of Surbhi Jyoti's posts:

Surbhi and Sumit have been active in the entertainment industry for several years. The two first met while working together on a music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The project had the duo opposite each other and they portrayed a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry blossomed into a real-life romance, and undeniably, the wedding is a natural progression of their love story.

Talking about her professional stint, Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame after playing the role of Zoya in the romantic drama serial Qubool Hai. She also appeared in shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3, and among others. In 2020, the actress featured in a music video opposite actor Ali Fazal.

