Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Tejasswi Prakash poses in Marathi look with beau Karan Kundrra; gives sneak-peek into celebration with mom

Celebrities of the tinsel town are busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and have soaked themselves in the devotion of Lord Ganapati. Only recently, Tejasswi Prakash gave a glimpse of her celebration and treated fans with a string of candid pictures. The icing on the cake for the actress' delight is Karan Kundrra, and the duo performed puja together. Fans are not only sealed to see 'TejRan' but are using over Tejasswi's traditional look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bigg Boss 15 winner posted a series of photos, giving a sneak peek into the celebration at home. The first picture she posted is of Lord Ganapati, followed by a sweet frame wherein Tejasswi and Karan are looking at each other while praying to the Almighty. One of the photos has the Swaragini actress posing alongside her mom and beau, Karan Kundrra. Undeniably, it appears as a picture-perfect moment. She also dropped a snapshot of modak, one of the sweets offered to Bappa on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking of her look, Tejasswi Prakash looks ethereal in a green embroidered saree. The gold designs all over the ensemble make it a masterpiece. Her saree also features pretty embellishments and intricate threadwork. The bandhani print in polka-dot designs uplifts the six yards of elegance to a new level. She paired her saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. Capturing the essence of the tradition, Tejasswi opted for traditional jewelry, including a nath and gold bangles.

Take a look at the photos here:

Reacting to her photos, one of the fans comments, "With the blessings of Ganpati bappa we will see Teju on big screen with beautiful project soon." Another one writes, "My cuties, Ganpati Bappa bless you and happy always in the life both of you lots of love." Further, a comment reads, "Teju looking so pretty....May Bappa protect and bless you and ur family."

For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash crossed paths during their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and have been in a relationship since then.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

