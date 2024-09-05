Karan Kundrra gives BEST response on manners to Tejasswi Prakash, as she heads for outing with her doggos

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become pet parents to puppies whom they named Daku and Majnu. The actress, lately was seen going for a jolly long drive with her furry friends, who were seen enjoying the breeze. It is one of the cutest videos on the internet, but what is funny is the caption on mannerisms with Karan Kundrra's comment on the same.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have dedicated a page for their furry friends. They uploaded a video, where the actress was seen traveling with Daku and Manju. The caption read, "Mummy chali humme manners sikhaane." Karan dropped a funny comment that read, "Papa ko toh sikhaa nai paayiii."

Kundrra gave the sassiest reply on the video where pet parent Tejasswi was seen. She had earlier made a clip dedicated to all ladies who wanted their boyfriend's mouth to be shut. The Naagin 6 actress did not wear a sensuous dress or argue. She was seen making her boyfriend indulge in a skincare regime, where she pulled the prank.

The Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, had an interaction with her fans. She told them that if they ran out of ways to shut their bf's mouth, she had 2-3 ways. The Bigg Boss 15 winner shared a tip where she shifted the camera towards Karan who was lying on the bed and a fat layer of face mask was put on. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 star had instructed to do the same.

Advertisement

Recently, Karan and Tejasswi decided to extend their family. They did the same by adopting two puppies, who are too cute. They were even papped taking their furry friends home. She held the younger puppy while Karan held the elder family member. They cutely posed in front of the paps and showcased their newest family members before going home.

TejRan as their fans cutely address them have been dating for a couple of years. A few years back there were reports doing roundabouts that they had broken up. The rumors related to the same had spread like wildfire. However, the duo have always proved that their love stood the patience of time.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash has crush on THIS model; Tells Karan Kundra that she would marry her one day