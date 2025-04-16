EXCLUSIVE: Bhavika Sharma DENIES reports of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers approaching her to re-enter show

One of the most talked-about television shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is currently struggling to maintain its position in the TRP ratings. The show was previously loved by fans for the sizzling and adorable chemistry between Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, who played the roles of Sai Chavan and Rajat Thakkar. However, after their exit, and the leap, the makers are now finding it difficult to recreate the same level of chemistry.

Amidst this situation, reports emerged that Bhavika Sharma is returning to the show. Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to her and asked if she is returning to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. To which, she refuted the rumor of her making a re-entry and told us, "Makers haven’t approached me yet but this show is really close to me. I would love to go back!!"

The popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin originally featured Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. After depicting the tragic deaths of their characters, the storyline shifted focus to their daughter, whose elder version was portrayed by Bhavika Sharma. Shakti Arora played her love interest.

Here's the latest promo of the show

After numerous ups and downs, just when the couple was finally getting married again, an unexpected twist led to the death of Shakti’s character.

Initially, fans were hesitant to see Bhavika paired with another actor, but her adorable chemistry with Hitesh Bharadwaj quickly made them fan favorites. After successfully boosting the TRP ratings with this second track, the makers decided to introduce a third track, but not before giving a happy ending to Sai and Rajat’s story.

Currently, the third track is led by Sanam Johar, Param Singh, and Vaibhavi Hankare, and it revolves around the show's iconic love-triangle formula. However, despite introducing popular faces, the channel is struggling to maintain its ratings.

It will be exciting to see how the show introduces new twists and turns to regain its TRP ratings.

