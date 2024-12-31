POLL Result: It's a tie; Abhira-Armaan, Savi-Rajat or Saili-Sachin, here are 2 duos who emerged as audiences' favorite on-screen couple of 2024

Pinkvilla is set to bid farewell to 2024, and to wrap up the year, we conducted several polls to learn about our audience's favorite picks of 2024. On December 30, we published a poll on our website, asking audiences to vote for their favorite on-screen couple from television.

The options included Abhira-Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Savi-Rajat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Saili-Sachin from Udne Ki Aasha, Jhanak-Aniruddh from Jhanak, and Rahi-Prem from Anupamaa. These pairs feature in some of the top-rated shows on Indian television.

Now, we are excited to announce the poll results. Interestingly, there is a tie between the two couples! Yes, two of the five pairs have been voted the audience's favorite on-screen couples. The two couples who won Pinkvilla's poll are Abhira-Armaan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saili-Sachin from Udne Ki Aasha. Both on-screen couples received 34% of the votes.

Speaking about the winners, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhira and Armaan are indeed one of the beloved on-screen couples. Their intense chemistry is cherished by the viewers. Samridhii Shukla plays Abhira, whereas Rohit Purohit essays the role of Armaan. These actors have impressed the audiences with their amazing on-screen chemistry.

On the other hand, Udne Ki Aasha's Saili and Sachin are among those who formed a space in the heart of the audiences within a short span of time. The mature love story instantly resonated with the audience, and they emerged as the audience's favorite couple along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Neha Harsora plays Saili, whereas Kanwar Dhillon plays Sachin.

Udne Ki Aasha premiered in 2024 but has been giving tough competition to the longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and the most loved show, Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, the couple that ranked second is Savi-Rajat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, who got 23%. While the industry's newest couple, Rahi-Prem from Anupamaa, has also received 12% of the votes.

Take a look at the results here-

